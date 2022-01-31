SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is under arrest following a Springfield Police drug investigation.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Springfield, Holyoke, and Mass. State Police executed a search warrant on a Hampden Street home in Holyoke on Wednesday.
During the search, investigators reportedly seized more than 1,500 bags of heroin, a loaded gun, and cash. An additional search led to the discovery of a safety deposit box that contained another $257,000 in cash, which was also seized.
Walsh noted that the gun had been reported stolen out of Wilbraham.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
“I’d like to thank our partners, the Holyoke Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the CINRET Unit. When I created our Firearms Investigation Unit I promised to keep our Detectives in these Task Forces to investigate the major players in the drug trade. This is a perfect example of utilizing shared resources to cripple a drug operation that preys on the most vulnerable individuals in our communities and really hurt them financially with this quarter-million dollar seizure."
The target of the investigation, 61-year-old Alvaro Flores of Holyoke, was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on charges including heroin trafficking (18 to 36 grams), possession of a firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and receiving stolen property less than $1,200.
