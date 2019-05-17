HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following an investigation into recent violence in a Holyoke neighborhood.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that neighbors in the area of Willow Street "have been plagued by drug traffic and gunfire recently."
Albert noted that on May 8 and 9, police were called after gunfire was reported outside 14 Willow Street. Several shell casings were found and no victims were reported, but several of the shots did damage the property.
Search warrants were at locations on Willow Street and Shawmut Avenue, both in Holyoke, on Thursday.
During those searches, investigators reportedly seized:
- 37.5 grams of heroin
- 5 strips of suboxone
- Drug paraphernalia
- Electronic money counter
- Over $27,000 in U S Currency
Police also arrested 27-year-old Gilbert Camacho Jr. of Holyoke on charges including possession of a Class B substance (suboxone) and trafficking in heroin (over 18 grams).
