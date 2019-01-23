HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man, already out on bail for one drug case, has been arrested on additional charges.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that after a lengthy investigation this month into narcotics distribution in Holyoke, members of the Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce executed a search warrant on a Beech Street apartment.
During that search, investigators reportedly seized 54 grams of heroin, 621 grams of cocaine, two grams of crystal meth, hundreds of prescription medications that were labeled and packaged for sale, about $18,825 in cash, and drug paraphernalia used for manufacturing, processing, and packaging narcotics for sale.
Arthur Estabrook, 53, was inside the apartment and was placed under arrest on charges including trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking in heroin (36-100 grams), and possession of a class A substance.
“I would like to thank the dedicated and professional members of law enforcement who participated in this investigation. Continuing to hold accountable those who wish to profit from addiction remains a focal point of my administration," Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.
The D.A.'s office noted that before this recent arrest, Estabrook was out on $25,000 cash bail from an arrest in November 2017 on drug charges including trafficking in cocaine (over 100 grams). His trial on that case is expected to start in April.
Estabrook was arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court. His bail from the previous case was revoked. Another court date has been scheduled for February 14.
