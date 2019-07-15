HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after allegedly firing shots in the air in a Holyoke neighborhood.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that an officer working a construction detail around 10:30 a.m. Friday when he saw someone shooting a handgun in the air at Appleton and Elm Streets.
The officer ran towards the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Rafael Cruz-Ayala of Holyoke, and arrested him at gunpoint.
Cruz-Ayala was allegedly armed with a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun and police said that he had reportedly fired five rounds before his arrest.
Investigators added that there was still an additional round in the chamber of the gun when police recovered it.
"Numerous other subjects were present in the area and began jeering and taunting detectives and officers who arrived to assist. A potted plant and other items were thrown down at the officers from 3 stories above nearly striking them," Albert noted.
Cruz-Ayala has been charged with carrying / possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of Class A (Heroin). He was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court and held without right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
