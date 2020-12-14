ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is facing charges in connection to the assault of a 13-year-old girl.
Enfield Police arrested Miguel Rivera, 47, of Holyoke.
A minor reported to a hospital that she had been assaulted by Rivera last Thursday.
Members of the Enfield Detective Division responded to the hospital and learned that the victim was inappropriately touched by the accused.
Rivera told the victim that he would kill her mother and siblings if she told anyone.
He was charged with Sexual Assault, Risk of Injury to a child, Illegal Sexual Contact with a victim less than 16, and Threatening.
Rivera is being held on $15,000 bail. He is set to appear in court on January 8.
