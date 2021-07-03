HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after allegedly trying to kill a social worker in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that police responded to the area of Dwight Street and Ivy Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing. As officers were getting to the scene, it was conveyed from dispatch that the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Alfredo Rivera, had fled the area.
Officers arrived and found a 61-year-old man, a CHD clinician, bleeding profusely from his upper body after being stabbed several times in the chest area. Nearby residents had begun first aid measures before police arrived.
Moriarty added that the clinician was able to tell officers that his client is violent and "...he is too dangerous, he tried to kill a cop…be careful." He added that the victim was also able to tell investigators that Rivera got into the back of the victim's car and reportedly stated "Are you ready to die?" The victim was then attacked with a knife.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was last listed in stable condition.
Rivera then reportedly barricaded himself inside his Ivy Avenue apartment. Investigators converged on the area and moved nearby residents to safe areas because of Rivera's alleged actions.
After refusing attempts to communicate with police, officers forced entry into Rivera's apartment. Moriarty noted that when police entered, Rivera allegedly rushed the officers with two knives over his head. Police used less lethal force and Rivera was knocked to the floor, at which time, he began to stab himself. Police were able to disarm Rivera, secure him, and apply a tourniquet.
Rivera was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Rivera is facing charges including attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, four counts of armed assault to murder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Several officers were also exposed to Rivera's blood during the incident.
"On behalf of the Holyoke Police Department I would like to thank the Holyoke residents that called the Police Station, provided first aid and comfort to the victim and gave pertinent information to the Police Officers investigating this violent crime. A life was saved, and a violent individual was stopped from hurting other innocent by standers due to the actions of our residents and courageous Officers," Moriarty explained.
Moriarty added that Rivera has a violent history that dates back to 1990 and was arrested and prosecuted for attempted murder of Holyoke Police Officer Wilfredo Guzman in 2007. Rivera attached Guzman with a machete and hit Guzman in the face while he was in a police cruiser. Guzman survived the attack.
