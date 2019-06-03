HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details have emerged about a deadly stabbing in Holyoke on Friday.
The incident happened right outside of Sam's Food store where investigators say Miguel Maroto was stabbed.
People have placed candles, flowers and even signed Maroto to the building at a now growing memorial site.
The suspect 20-year-old Steven Maitin was in court today and charged with a murder charge.
According to police reports, the suspect Maitin and the victim Maroto knew each other.
They were previously cellmates in Ludlow.
After Maroto was transported to the hospital he was later pronounced dead at the Bay State Medical Center.
Investigators found Maitin a few blocks away on Hampshire Street before taking him into custody.
Police reports said Maitin admitted to police that he stabbed Maroto.
The suspect was held without bail and will be back in July.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
