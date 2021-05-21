(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man convicted of rape in 2019 had his appeal denied in court.
Bairon Ubeda, 40, was convicted of 14 charges, including two charges of child rape and human trafficking.
After an investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and Hampden District Attorney’s special victims unit, they found Ubeda lied to underage females by promising them a modeling career.
After making them sign a fake contact, he would then use black mail and violence to force the victims into sexual acts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.