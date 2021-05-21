BAIRON UBEDA photo 052121

Photo provided by Hampden County D.A.'s office

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man convicted of rape in 2019 had his appeal denied in court.

Bairon Ubeda, 40, was convicted of 14 charges, including two charges of child rape and human trafficking.

After an investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and Hampden District Attorney’s special victims unit, they found Ubeda lied to underage females by promising them a modeling career.

After making them sign a fake contact, he would then use black mail and violence to force the victims into sexual acts.

