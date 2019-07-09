HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is facing several charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.
Mass. State Police said that while on patrol Saturday morning, troopers pulled over a vehicle in Holyoke.
Investigators reportedly found that the driver, identified as 28-year-old Victor Pirela of Holyoke, was driving with a suspended license.
With no other licensed driver in the vehicle, a tow truck was called, Pirela was taken out of the vehicle, and a tow inventory was conducted.
State Police said that during that inventory, troopers found a "massive amount" of fireworks in the trunk, as well a brown bag from which some its contents spilled out.
"Within those contents, the troopers noticed multiple bags continaing a white and brown power substance belived to be cocaine and heroin," State Police added in a statement.
Investigators then also found approximately 50 Suboxone strips and approximately 50 small, wax bags containing heroin that appaered to be packaged for sale.
In total, State Police seized approximately 108 grams of heroin and approximately 30 grams of cocaine.
Pirela was arrested on charges including trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class B drug, unlawful possession of fireworks, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a Class A substance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license, and a motor vehicle equipment violation.
Arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Holyoke District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.