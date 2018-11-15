HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is facing several charges following his arrest earlier this week.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed on a residence on St. Jerome Avenue in Holyoke, according to Hampden County District Attorney's office spokesperson Jim Leydon.
During the search, investigators reportedly seized:
- 1,190 bags of heroin
- 10 grams (approximately) of cocaine
- 3.5 pounds of marijuana
- $6,500 in cash
- Packaging materials and scale
- THC-based vape products packaged for sale
- 2 handguns
Leydon noted that one of the guns was reported stolen out of Alabama in 1993.
Investigators arrested 40-year-old Michael Marrero of Holyoke on charges including trafficking in heroin (18-36 grams), possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (THC), illegal possession of ammunition, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.
"Continuing to hold accountable those who wish to profit from addiction remains a central priority of my administration and one of the necessary elements to conquering the epidemic of addiction in this region," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.
Bail was set for Marrero at $100,000 during his arraignment on Wednesday.
The search was conducted by members of the D.A.'s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, along with members of Holyoke Police, Homeland Security, and the DEA Task Force.
