EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is facing several charges after crashing into an Easthampton Police cruiser, injuring two officers and a K-9.
Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti said that late last night, they responded to a report of someone in the area of Old Springfield Street, where drugs and alcohol were allegedly being consumed
At that same time, 24-year-old Nicholas Bilger of Holyoke reportedly fled the area and was driving recklessly.
"As Bilger approached the K9 Unit, he was speeding, losing control of his car and veering sideways towards Officers and Gino. The K9 Unit came to a stop and activated the emergency lights in an attempt to slow the oncoming vehicle," Alberti added.
Bilger crashed head-on into the cruiser, bounced off, and crashed into the woods.
K-9 Gino had to be extricated from the cruiser after a side airbag pushed into the K-9 compartment and Gino slammed into the other side of that compartment.
Alberti said that Bilger reportedly told police that he was sorry for hitting the cruiser, but that he "'had to get to work.'"
The two officers inside the cruiser and K-9 Gino suffered minor injuries. Police said that Gino will have a follow-up visit with a veterinarian today.
Bilger also suffered minor injuries and was placed under arrest.
"During the booking process Bilger’s breath test was more than twice the legal limit," Alberti explained.
Bilger is facing several charges including OUI liquor (second offense), speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching wrong license plates, unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle, and several civil vehicle infractions.
Bail was set at $40 and Bilger was later released on personal recognizance.
