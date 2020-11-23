RUTLAND, VT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that a Holyoke man was found dead in a Rutland, VT hotel room over the weekend.
Vermont State Police said that Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke was shot to death and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Police were called around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a room at the Quality Inn.
When officers arrived, they located a deceased adult man in the hotel room, later identified as Houghton.
The autopsy performed Monday determined that Houghton’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.
