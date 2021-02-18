NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a cockfighting ring.

Miguel Rodriguez, 59, pleaded guilty to two felonies stemming from a 2018 investigation when the Northampton Police Department seized hundreds of roosters and chickens.

400 roosters seized from suspected illegal cockfighting site in Northampton Western Mass News is following developing news out of Northampton where hundreds of chickens were seized on Friday in an alleged cockfighting operation.

“The Commonwealth would like to thank the animal control officers involved in this case, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), and the Northampton Police Department for their thorough investigation,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement.

Of those, 250 fighting roosters were euthanized. One hundred hens and 40 to 50 chicks were put up for adoption.

Rodriguez was sentenced to two years probation with the first six months on home confinement.