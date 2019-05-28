Holyoke man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man appeared in Springfield District Court on Tuesday after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.
36-year-old Pedro Colon-Amadeo stood before a federal judge and pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.
Officials say that Colon-Amadeo was allegedly dealing cocaine in the city of Holyoke between November of 2017 and January of 2018.
His arrest comes after a months-long investigation into cocaine and heroin trafficking that was being committed by the La Familia gang in Holyoke.
If found guilty, Colon-Amadeo could face up to forty years in years, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million.
