SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man will soon be sentenced after pleading guilty to federal charges of making a machine gun.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 50-year-old Edward Laboursoliere pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of knowingly possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing a firearm unidentified by serial number, and making a firearm.
Prosecutors said that Laboursoliere's wife reported to law enforcement in April 2018 that he had been storing hazardous materials in their home.
A search was then conducted, during which investigators found a short-barrel rifle machine gun.
"Laboursoliere admitted to law enforcement that he made the machine gun during the Obama administration," the U.S. Attorney's office noted in a statement.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.