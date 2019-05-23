BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampden County man has pleaded guilty to threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer in retaliation for the officer's performance of his official duties.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 30-year-old Carlos Maldonado of Holyoke entered that guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday.
Maldonado is currently serving a 42-month federal sentence, comprised of a 30-month sentence for cocaine distribution in 2016 and a 12-month sentence for violation of his supervised release conditions related to a heroin distribution conviction from 2014.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 19.
