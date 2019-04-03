BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man has been sentenced in federal court for dealing cocaine.
U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni sentenced Paul Ramos, 44, for time served, six days, in prison and six years of supervised release after pleading guilty in February 2018 to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that Ramos distributed more than 27 grams of cocaine in exchange for $1,300 back in November 2016.
The charges were a result of federal, state, and local law enforcement investigations into drug trafficking in both Springfield and Holyoke.
