SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man will be spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that Edward Laboursoliere, 50, will serve 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release following a guilty plea to charges of knowingly possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing a firearm unidentified by a serial number, and making a firearm.
Investigators went to Laboursoliere's Holyoke home in April 2018 after his wife reported that he had been storing hazardous materials at the home.
During a search, authorities seized a partially-constructed pipe bomb, stockpiles of ammunition and explosives, as well as a short-barrel rifle machine gun and 17 other guns that Laboursoliere reportedly admitted to making
Laboursoliere was arrested in April 2018 and has been in federal custody since that time.
