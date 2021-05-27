HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-– A Holyoke man was sentenced in federal court in Springfield for distributing heroin Thursday, according to a press release from The US Attorney's District of Massachusetts Office released Thursday.
According to the press release, Jose Rodriguez, 34, was sentenced to 90 months in prison and four years of supervised release. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin in Oct. 2020 according to the press release.
According to the release, Rodriguez sold heroin on Sept. 19 and 27, 2018 in Holyoke. Rodriguez possessed and intended to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin on July 6, 2019, in Holyoke, according to the release. The charges were the outcome of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse is prosecuting the case.
