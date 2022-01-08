HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - The Holyoke Police are working with Holyoke Gas & Electric regarding a manhole explosion this morning in the area of Suffolk and Chestnut Street.
Holyoke police say there will be power outages so HG&E Personnel can assess the damage.
HG&E tells Western Mass News due to an underground cable fault on Suffolk St, approximately 440 customers in the downtown area are currently without power. The outage began after 8 this morning and crews are on site making the necessary system repairs.
A spokesperson for the company says power is estimated to be restored for most customers by noon, and another brief service interruption is anticipated later this evening to return the system to normal configuration.
