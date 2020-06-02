HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A solidarity march against police brutality is happening in Holyoke.
The group walked toward the police station because they said they want to be heard by the Police Department.
They just knelt for a few minutes in honor of all the black lives lost.
A big message from demonstrators is that a march is not enough, they need change against police brutality.
They have come together to honor George Floyd and the other black men and women who have lost their lives.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers from the group 413 Boricuas.
“The despair, the anger, all of the emotions we feel every time a black person is murdered, an innocent, unarmed black person is murdered by the police, we don't know what to do,” organizer Stephanie Marryshow said. “We go without eating, we sometimes isolate ourselves because we just don't know what to do anymore."
The group made their way from City Hall to the Police Department.
This march has been going on since 4 p.m. and is still going strong as of 6 p.m.
