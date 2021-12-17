HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia held a press conference Friday morning, along with members of the board of health and school receiver and superintendent Anthony Soto.
The mayor addressed growing concerns around COVID-19 in the city ahead of the holiday season.
"Requesting that your friends get tested before they attend any planned events coming up this holiday season and beyond this also includes getting tested, telling your friends and family if you begin to feel ill after a holiday," Garcia explained.
Garcia also urging Holyoke residents to talk to their friends and family about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
