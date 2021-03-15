HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announced his last will be Friday, March 26.
Holyoke Council President Todd McGee will take over as acting mayor for the remainder of the term.
Morse has accepted the position as Town Manager of Provincetown beginning April 5.
His resignation as mayor of Holyoke takes effect at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Morse said, "When I reflect on the past decade I'm proud of what we've been able to achieve...I think of the Holyokers from all different backgrounds and walks of life who got involved in the civic life of our community for the first time."
