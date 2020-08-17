HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mayor and Congressional candidate Alex Morse spoke out after allegations stating he had sexual relationships with students while he was teaching at UMass Amherst.
In response, a member of the Holyoke City Council is filing an ordinance to launch a formal investigation into Morse.
Morse said he thinks this is a political hit job, and he’s confident voters will see through, what he calls, this smear job.
“In the events of the last week, I think it shows what those in power are willing to do to stay in power,” Morse said.
Three weeks before the Primary election, allegations were raised against Morse. The University of Massachusetts Democrats stated Morse had sexual relationships with male students while he was teaching at UMass Amherst, and he used his position for sexual gain.
“People are sick and tired of the old way of doing politics that make it about personal destruction and not about policy, and the people of Holyoke have always seen through the smear campaigns and I have faith that the people in the district will do the same,” he said.
Morse is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Congressman Richard Neal.
Morse spoke to Western Mass News saying he believes this is a political hit job and says the Neal campaign is to blame.
“That’s why people shut out our democracy, don’t vote in elections, because folks like Congressman Neal make it about politics and personal destruction,” Morse said.
The Neal campaign told Western Mass News that neither Neal nor anyone from the campaign is involved with the matter, but in response to the allegations, City Councilor Mike Sullivan is filing an order to launch a formal investigation into Morse and a recall order, which could remove him as mayor.
“The actions of the mayor have potentially put the taxpayers, the voters of Holyoke insignificant risk,” he said.
Sullivan said his actions come with the people of Holyoke in mind.
“My duty is to look out for the taxpayers and voters of Holyoke,” he said. “I have no dog in the race for congress. If looking out for the citizens of Holyoke, the taxpayers of Holyoke, the voters of Holyoke is a smear, then I’m guilty of a smear.”
In response to the orders, Morse recalls a public meeting in 2017 where Sullivan referred to city panhandlers as animals, something Sullivan said was a metaphor taken out of context and was politically twisted.
“If people want to trust and follow a man that refers to other human beings as animals, particularly the most vulnerable among us in the community, it’s just completely unacceptable, and I’m going to focus on the issues and people that actually wanna lift us up and not tear us down,” Morse said.
He said he’s focused on the greater message he wants to send.
“We are staying in this fight,” he said. “We’re gonna win this election, and we’re gonna send a message to every young person, every person in this country, every working person that feels like they can’t run for office that it’s OK for them to be young, it’s OK for them to have a personal life, it’s OK for them to run for office.”
The Neal-Morse debate airs on PBS at 7 p.m. Monday, and Ray Hershel is the moderator.
