HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Holyoke issued an Executive Order on Wednesday, declaring racism and police violence to be matters of the public health and therefore constitute it as a public health emergency.
The new order includes a list of initial actions or plans that the city will be taking to combat this now declared health crisis.
One of the first provisions in the order provides Holyoke City Hall employees a paid day off this Friday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.
Mayor Alex Morse is also encouraging other cities and towns to do the same and will be requesting the city council to establish June 19 as a recurring holiday within the city.
