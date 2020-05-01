HOYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) --With state and federal investigations well underway into the coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the number of cases and deaths continue to worry those in the community.
The number of veteran deaths have remained the same since Friday. There have been 83 residents that passed away with 71 of them testing positive for COVID-19.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said he continues to be frustrated with the situation.
“The city in partnership with the Holyoke Medical Center and other organizations. Local businesses are doing whatever we can to support our veterans both at that, but veterans throughout the city entirely. All folks at nursing homes, all folks that are at risk of contracting this illness and all folks who are at risk who are really having a hard time with this -- we need to do everything we can to protect them,” he said.
Currently, there are several separate state and federal investigations underway into what happened inside the Soldiers’ Home leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases back in March.
Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh has been placed on administrative leave.
He has filed an injunction to stop any disciplinary action before investigations are complete.
