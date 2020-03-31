HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- American flags in Holyoke were lowered Tuesday to half staff after several veterans died from the coronavirus at the Soldiers' Home where the National Guard has been called in.
Western Mass News spoke with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse on Tuesday who said he is saddened by the loss of 13 veterans, six of whom tested positive for coronavirus.
“For many families, it’s just a completely devastating situation given the number of veterans we have already lost, and we have lowered the flags to half-mast around the city today to show our appreciation to those folks to show solidarity with those veterans who are still battling those illnesses,” Morse said.
Mores gave insight into what happened inside the building.
“We have some of the same questions as members of the public do. We had received an anonymous email on Saturday describing some of the conditions at the Soldiers’ home,” he explained.
There are about 233 veterans who live there, according to the Mayor.
According to the Massachusetts Health and Human Services:
- Thirteen residents have died.
- Six tested positive for COVID-19.
- Five results are pending
- One is negative and another 1 is unknown.
- In the facility, 10 veterans have tested positive for the virus, 25 tests are pending, and seven staff members have tested positive.
State officials said the National Guard has been called in to help continue swab tests for the coronavirus on sight with expedited results.
They also said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will oversee isolation and quarantine protocols as well as cleaning.
Morse said he sends his deepest sympathies.
“Our heart is with you. This is a loss for you, but it’s also a loss for our entire community, our entire state and our entire country, and we thank them for our service, and we want to make sure we do everything now to stop the spread and save as many lives as possible,” he said.
A family hotline and email address has been established to help answer questions and provide support. Social workers will also be available for veteran-specific questions for families.
The hotline number is: (413) 552-4764 and is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
