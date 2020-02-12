HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Twenty Holyoke families are displaced by the partial roof collapse on Essex Street Sunday are now searching for housing.
The families were put up in a hotel for a few days, but they are now seeking more permanent housing.
They received letters from the city saying the building has been condemned and that the building owner has thirty days to fix the damage.
Tense moments happening on Essex Street today as the displaced families confronted the landlord about getting their security deposits back.
That's only half the battle as these families, many with disabled people and children, must find somewhere to stay for possibly as long as a month.
The mayor of Holyoke tells us they've had problems with this landlord before.
"Just give me the money for the rest of something, move the furniture," Holyoke resident Juan Gomez tells us.
The tenants of 145 Essex Street say they are demanding their first and last month's rent back, along with the security deposit, after the roof of the apartment building partially collapsed Sunday.
After a tense confrontation this morning with building owner Lucjan Hronokwski, the families are now left to try and find housing for the next thirty days.
That's how long the city is giving Hronowski to fix the bricks.
Earlier this week, the building commissioner stated the bricks fell due to improper maintenance.
Now, the families are armed with emergency condemnation and evacuation letters.
"That allows them to move forward with emergency housing," Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse says.
Western Mass News speaking with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse Wednesday afternoon.
He says this problem with Hronowski's building is not the first they've had with him.
"We’ve had similar challenges in the past with this particular landlord and building owner. That’s reflective of our overall challenge with landlords that, you know, aren’t fulfilling their obligation to the city," stated Morse.
Morse says their goal, in addition to finding the families housing...
"We are a right to shelter state and so our state has an obligation to house everyone who needs it," explained Morse.
Is to empower the tenants to demand the proper funds and resources from landlords through housing court.
Kelly Laroe, a private advocate helping the families, is assisting in making sure the families are able to get financial resources.
"The hardest part has already been resolved with the fact that you guys are not at fault," said Laroe.
Mayor Morse also has a message about landlord accountability.
"Do your responsibility to your tenants. If you choose to invest money in the city, if you choose to collect rent from tenants, then you have an obligation to make sure they are in a safe, sanitary unit and, particularly if you collected rent for the month of February, those people have an obligation and a right to stay somewhere warm tonight," added Morse.
Again, we're told twenty families are now out of the building.
Just to reiterate, the city has issued the building owner an order to fix the bricks within the time frame of thirty days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.