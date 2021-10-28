HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Thursday in Holyoke, two candidates vying to be the paper city's next Mayor squared off.
Michael Sullivan and Joshua Garcia took part in their final mayoral debate, trying to persuade voters before they head to the polls next Tuesday.
Thursday night at Holyoke High School North, City Councilor Micheal Sullivan took to the stage with Blandford town administrator Joshua Garcia. The Lincoln-Douglas style debate started with Garcia addressing Holyoke's commercial tax rate, the highest in the entire state. And it didn't take long for the gloves to come off.
"The whole pillar of my campaign has been focused on management and so what I want to do is hit the ground running on day one to collaborate with our departments to understand where the inefficiencies are in our local government," said Garcia.
"I heard a lot of rhetoric but i didn't hear exactly what we'd do about a tax rate...The first thing I would do when I got into office would be to do a full data survey of all the industrial and commercial properties we have in Holyoke," said Sullivan.
The two also sparing on the current moratorium on expanding the use of natural gas...And whether they would lift it to spur economic development in the city. Sullivan answered he would do so as soon as possible. Garcia firing back, not so fast.
"It is crippling not only to new businesses but the 4 businesses that were turned away. Over 200 households have been denied also the use of new appliances...Although Sullivan is a very nice guy, I just don't think he gets it. And when he makes that a pillar of his campaign I look at the people out here and I feel terrible because he's simply lying to you. The reality is the Mayor can't just simply go in and lift the moratorium," said Garcia.
Public education was also featured heavily, specifically, how to get Holyoke Public Schools out of state receivership. Both candidates agreed something needs to be done.
'Often times we hear that we don't hear our teachers and I want to be sure that our educators, that we're listening to their concerns and that we're incorporating that in our plan as we look forward to transitioning these school back into local control," said Garcia.
"What the state needs to do first of all is give us clear goal, establish parameters and be very explicit to us what those goals, what those marker are, what we have to do to accomplish it," said Sullivan.
Polls in Holyoke are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 2.
