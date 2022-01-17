HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A national crisis has left medical centers with a historic shortage of blood and they need your help.
Jon Gronbach, the lab director at Holyoke Medical Center, told Western Mass News that they are in dire need of O-positive blood donations. He added that over his 22 years in the industry, he has never experienced anything like this before.
“We would have to limit the amount of surgeries,” Gronach told us. “I’m afraid to think what would happen if all hospitals didn’t have blood to give.”
He said that the Holyoke Medical Center is facing a once-in-a-lifetime challenge after the American Red Cross declared a “national blood emergency” last week for the first time in the organization’s history.
The Red Cross has already limited how much blood hospitals can order.
“It went from ‘we’re short’ to ‘we’ll get you what you need’ to ‘we’re reevaluating what you need and we’ll try to get you what we can,’” Gronbach explained.
The blood from the Red Cross accounts for a sizable portion of the hospital’s supply.
"We are about 75% self-sufficient, but we rely on the American Red Cross for that other 25%, and because the American Red Cross can't give us the 25%, we need to rely more on the community," Gronbach added.
He said that there is a specific need for O-positive donors, the blood type needed by 90% of Holyoke Medical Center patients.
"It hasn't affected any surgeries or patient care yet, but last weekend it was really close," Gronbach told us.
Even with supply quadrupling since last week, the lab director has been looking for help however he can get it.
"Going from 5 units on our shelves to 22 units, we're in a much improved situation than we were last week, but we're still in crisis," Gronbach said. “February 15th, I'm hopefully gonna fly my mom in so we can donate together.”
All this in an effort to prevent the shortage from affecting surgeries or patient care.
“Let's not let one pandemic turn into another,” Gronbach added.
He said that this is not an isolated issue, and that all local hospitals are dealing with blood shortages.
For more information on how you can donate, call the HMC Blood Bank at 413-534‑2591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.