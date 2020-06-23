HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Holyoke Medical Center is announcing plans to build a new psychiatric care building on their campus.
This comes as the 74 inpatient psychiatric beds are set to close at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.
Trinity Health New England, which operates Providence, said the behavioral health hospital will discontinue its 74 inpatient beds on June 30.
Their reasoning was a shortage of psychiatrists to keep patients safe.
Now Holyoke Medical Center is releasing plans for an 84-bed mental health pavilion, expressing no concern about a shortage.
“Obviously, you know we're going to have a need for behavioral health beds in the region,” Holyoke Medical Center President Spiros Hatiras said.
Hatiras said the goal is to build an 84-bed behavioral health pavilion as soon as possible.
Hatiras said the planned facility will serve adult and geriatric psychiatric patients. What is notably absent is pediatric beds.
“We don’t really have pediatric services here at Holyoke Medical Center,” Hatiras said.
Trinity Health New England, in a release to Western Mass News, announced an end to their inpatient services, including pediatrics, at nearby Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.
In May, Trinity claimed the reason was a lack of psychiatrists.
Holyoke Medical Center officials didn't express the same concern.
“We have a very good reputation in terms of providing mental health services, and by creating a sort of brand new, state of the art facility, I don't think we're going to have any issue with recruiting people to work here,” Hatiras said.
“She had been discharged just a few weeks before the news came out,” said Jamie Guerin, parent of a former pediatric patient at Providence.
Guerin is the guardian of a former pediatric patient who used Providence’s inpatient services. She said even at that time, it took days for a space to open up for the teenager.
“Basically there wasn’t a pediatric psychiatric bed in all of Massachusetts,” she said.
She said the ending of Providence's 74 inpatient beds is upsetting, especially since the proposed Holyoke Medical Center facility won't include mental health care for children.
“It’s not something you can just send kids home and say, ‘Just promise not to hurt yourself.’ What happens when children don’t get the mental health care that they need,” she said.
Western Mass News reached out to Trinity for an updated statement.
In their initial statement, officials said substance use treatment would continue at Providence after June 30.
