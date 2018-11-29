HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke neighborhood, fighting for safer streets after cars kept speeding through their community, went to the city to get something done and they are happy with the results.
A quiet neighborhood off of Route 202 in Holyoke turns into a parking lot when rush hour hits.
People trying to get through the city were cutting through the Sunset Road and Ashley Road neighborhood, so the residents asked for change and the city tried barriers at this end of the street for three weeks as a trial.
"When they put the barriers to close it, our neighborhood became a neighborhood again. We didn't have to worry about them flying in," said Brian Powell.
Neighbors told Western Mass News that it was a peaceful three weeks, but the trial ended and the street opened up again.
However, the city reconsidered and, at a council meeting on Tuesday, decided to close off this intersection permanently and neighbors couldn't be happier.
"It's one of the best things that they did with all of the traffic that we had going in there and the speed and the excess that they go," Powell added.
Come the spring, barriers will take the place of a crosswalk and neighbors said they will have peace of mind.
Powell lives in the house closest to the problem intersection and even though his new commute will be longer to get to the main road, he doesn't mind at all.
"We have three ways out of here and for the three minutes that it takes me to go out of my way, it's worth it for the neighborhood to be a neighborhood," Powell explained.
According to Powell, the city is looking at putting in raised sidewalks, so cars can't get through, but in the event of a real emergency, a fire truck or other rescue vehicle should be able to get up and over it just fine.
