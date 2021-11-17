HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Acting Mayor Terry Murphy confirmed to Western Mass News that, while in office, he signed the paperwork to fire police officer Rafael Roca.
Roca was suspended earlier this year after posting a video on YouTube with claims of corruption inside the city's police department.
Murphy said that Roca was on paid administrative leave following a hearing and did not believe that the city should pay him throughout the process.
According to Murphy, Roca will be going through a review with the Civil Service Commission, but added that everyone needed to follow the rules of the workforce.
