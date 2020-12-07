HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper on the building that partially collapsed in Holyoke, leaving 12 people without a home.

People came back to the building to retrieve their essentials Monday morning.

There’s now a fence around this building that city officials fear could collapse further.

“When they shut off the power, he got cold and he’s dying now,” said tenant Melissa Lind.

Lind spoke to Western Mass News while clutching her four-month-old bearded dragon in a desperate attempt to warm the creature up.

Lind was forced to evacuate her apartment Sunday afternoon when the back wall collapsed at 112 West Street in Holyoke.

Lind found one of her pets didn’t survive the cold night.

“My snake, because they wouldn’t let us in yesterday to grab any of our things or animals knowing…they knew there was animals in there,” Lind noted.

Lind said for the past six months, she noticed problems with the building owned by Four Harps LLC.

“The popping out, the bricks falling, my neighbor at 112, her kitchen was leaking, her bathroom was leaking. We reported everything and they didn’t do anything,” Lind explained.

Holyoke Building Commissioner Damian Cote said weeks ago, he contacted Four Harps LLC after investigating the building’s safety.

“We did state that they need to be out of the building, knowing that it was an immediate threat…that it was going to collapse,” Cote said.

Though Cote said the property owner was cooperative over the phone, he didn’t take the necessary action.

“Yeah, we didn’t know that they were going to keep the people inside the building,” Cote added.

Cote said the city planned to follow-up with the property owner.

“We were scheduled to come back here this week,” Cote noted.

However, the crumbling wall beat them to it.

“Oh no, I’m not coming back here,” Lind said.

It now leaves twelve people in a motel right before the holidays

[Reporter: Where do you think you’re going to go next?]

“It can only go up from here,” Lind said.

We have reached out to Four Harps LLC for a response.