HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke officials have blocked off a section of South Street as they continue to find out the reason why smoke was issuing from a manhole cover.
Captain Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us that they, along with the Holyoke Police Department, were dispatched to Brown Avenue at South Street after initially receiving several 911 calls from drivers that were riding along the road that flames were shooting up from two manhole covers as they drove by.
Callers stated that these manhole covers were located near the City Gas on Brown Avenue.
Other 911 callers stated that they had observed smoke coming from one of the manholes on Brown Avenue.
A Holyoke Deputy Fire Chief informed Captain Cavagnac that, when he arrived on scene, a fire was not found, but smoke was coming from a manhole cover.
At 11:35 p.m., Captain Cavagnac reported that the smoke has dissipated.
Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that South Street between Route 391 and Russell Terrace is closed as crews continue to investigate.
It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.
Holyoke Gas and Electric officials have been called in to assist as well.
Lieutenant Albert adds that this incident has resulted in many outages to those residents living in the Elmwood Section of town, and it is unclear when power will be restored.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
