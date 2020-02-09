Holyoke officials investigating after roof of apartment building partially collapses.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on-scene investigating after the roof of a local apartment building partially collapsed.
According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, crews responded to 145 Essex Street around 8:30 Sunday night after receiving a report of collapsing bricks.
Arriving firefighters were able to locate a large pile of masonry debris on the sidewalk by the apartment building.
Residents were evacuated from the building as a result.
No injuries were reported.
It was later determined that an approximately thirty-foot section of the roof parapet had collapsed.
The city's building inspector has been notified.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
