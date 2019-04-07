HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are looking into the cause of a house fire that occurred Sunday night on Pearl Street.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us that, around 9:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a home at 175 Pearl Street for a report of a fire in an upstairs bedroom.
Crews arrived on scene to find flames coming from a bedroom located on the second floor of the home.
Firefighters acted swiftly and were able to douse the flames quickly using a single-hose line.
Three people were home at the time the fire broke out, and, thankfully, no one was injured.
The two-family home sustained a minor amount of smoke and water damage, but residents were able to go back inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department and investigators with the Fire Marshal's State Police.
