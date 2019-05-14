HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting on Clemente Street in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News that the incident is a homicide investigation.
When we arrived on-scene around 2:30 p.m., Western Mass News cameras caught two ambulances pulling away. We also saw crime scene tape cordoning off part of the area and evidence markers on the ground.
Police have been going in and out of a building at the corner of Clemente Street and Jackson. It’s a car dealership, but police are not confirming if it is involved in the shooting.
Witnesses told us they heard the gunshots and one person, who didn’t want to show her face on-camera, said she saw the victim was a young person.
One witness, who works at a nearby business, told Western Mass News police are reviewing the security footage from their cameras.
Right now, Clemente Street is blocked off the traffic between Jackson Street and Adams Street.
Just on the other side of the building, there is a school and around 3 p.m., children could be seen getting on buses to go home while the investigation got underway.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
