HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man, whom police said was missing and endangered, has been located.
Authorities had been looking for 25-year-old Alejandro Caballero, 25, who had been missing since July 1. He was last seen being dropped off at a family member's home in Holyoke.
Monday afternoon, police noted that Caballero had been located.
"Thank you for your help!" police said in a tweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.