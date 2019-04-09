HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two new middle schools are being proposed in Holyoke.
This week, public school leaders want to hear from the community.
The city of Holyoke has not had a new public school built since 1989, and the city wants to finally have buildings that will create equal opportunities for all middle school students in the city.
City officials are trying to turn the vacant spot on Chestnut Street into one of two proposed new middle schools, with the second at the current Peck School site.
Mayor Alex Morse tells Western Mass News that, currently, the city doesn't have the proper space for middle school students.
Both sites would be able to host 550 children each.
"Right now," Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse tells us. "We don't have adequate space for all the middle school students. We have a K-8 system where middle school kids are in elementary schools and, depending on what neighborhood you live in, there isn't adequate resources."
Holyoke hasn't built a new school in more than thirty years, and the school department is saying it's time.
After years in receivership, city leaders say the school district is making progress, and this is one more thing, they say, needs to be updated.
"Our students," continued Mayor Morse. "Just like students in wealthier suburbs, deserve state-of-the-art education as well."
With any new school project, residents want to know the numbers.
COST BREAKDOWN
- The project will cost $131 million
- Massachusetts School Building Authority pays $76 million
- Holyoke Tax Payers - $55 million
- Per $100,000
AVERAGE COST
- Current Residential Rate: $19.13
- Increase: $1.31
- New Residential Rate: $20.44
The meeting is tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. at the Holyoke Senior Center and the public is encouraged to come with their questions and concerns that can be addressed.
