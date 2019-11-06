HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hot button issue went before voters in Holyoke yesterday and the outcome surprised many.
Now, the plan for new middle schools in the city has to be scrapped.
Voters in Holyoke said no to two new middle school in the city. Now, city officials say they have to come up with a new plan.
"It was about serving all students in Holyoke," said Holyoke School Supt. and Receiver Stephen Zrike.
It's back to the drawing board after Holyoke voters said no to financing plans for two new middle schools, using state and local funds.
"It is disappointing, you know. It was, obviously was, something we were committed to doing as a school system," Zrike added.
Zrike said the two news schools would have housed about 550 students each.
"We believe that the enhancement of the middle school experience is critical to success and the cities future success," Zrike explained.
The $131 million proposal was for one school to be built on the block of Cabot and Chestnut Streets in the city. The second would have replaced the existing Peck School.
We spoke with a paraprofessional with the Holyoke Public Schools. She said her coworkers were surprised it did not pass.
"A lot of people were surprised actually. We were talking about it, some of my coworkers, this morning and it was quite surprising. We thought it was going to be a yes for sure,"
Zrike said people in the city had different types of concerns.
"I think there is a support for schools. There was a lot of support for the plan. There were a lot of questions and concerns on the financing of the plan and that's what I heave heard most," Zrike noted.
Zrike said the education of the students in Holyoke is a top priority, so the district will continue looking for other ways to get the two new schools up and running.
"We are going to consult with the Massachusetts School Authority and see what other options are on the table. You know, unfortunately, the $75 million grant is no longer on the table," Zrike said.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse released a statement to Western Mass News that read:
"I know many folks are disappointed by the results of last night's election in regard to building new middle schools in the City of Holyoke. I am too. It's also clear that many others are relieved by last night's outcome. While I worked hard to get where we were last night, I also recognize that the point of a debt exclusion override vote is to ask the voters of Holyoke for their approval to advance a project. The voters have spoken. I want to thank everyone who got involved, who spoke passionately about their position, residents who knocked on doors and made phone calls, people who gave what they can and opened themselves up to criticism and debates. Democracy isn't a spectator sport. And while we don't always agree, I'm heartened that people care enough about their city to speak up and ensure their voice is heard.
The fight for equity - for equal access to good public education - is bigger than Holyoke alone. Issues of systemic poverty and the challenges we face as a consequence are deep-rooted and ever present. In addition, we've seen the impact of the chronic underfunding of school districts - both urban and rural - for decades. Given these constraints, we pursued the path we were provided - a path within a system that still fails to fully invest in places like Holyoke and the people we serve. In the wealthiest country on earth, it pains me that we have to fight, often times against each other, in our quest to ensure that all of our students have the educational facilities they deserve. Our kids deserve the same opportunities as kids in the wealthiest parts of this country. This isn't the case now and we shouldn't accept this as our reality. It's unacceptable.
It would be easy for me to point fingers at those opposed to last night's ballot question. I won't do that. I want to believe that all of us care about Holyoke's children and Holyoke's future. And because of my inherent optimism, I hope we can roll up our sleeves and work together to make sure we deliver on our promise to future generations of Holyokers. We have no other choice.
I want to be clear: the fight to ensure that every student in the Holyoke Public Schools has access to a high-quality education in a safe, state of the art facility is not over. The conditions and reasons that inspired this process still remain. Our high school graduation rate has gone from 49% to 72% over the last eight years. We've gotten closer to providing universal Pre-K, we've created and expanded a popular dual-language program, we've reimagined the high school experience and made dual enrollment at local colleges possible, and we've partnered with community programs to make sure that every student has a pathway to success. Because of this, more and more families are choosing Holyoke Public Schools as their schools of choice. We must ensure this is the case in the years to come.
Thank you again for being active participants in our democracy. I look forward to working with Dr. Zrike, our city's educators, our City Councilors and School Committee members, and most importantly, all of you, as we chart a new course forward from here."
