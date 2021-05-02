HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Holyoke city officials weighed in after a shooting outside a bar last night.
Holyoke police said five people were injured from that shooting. All are expected to be okay, but city officials are now calling for witnesses to speak up.
A shooting early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Club House Lounge in Holyoke left five people injured.
“It appears it was a targeted shooting, so it’s not just a random violent act,” Terry Murphy, the acting manager of Holyoke said.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News gunshots were heard around 2 a.m. as people were leaving the bar.
Western Mass News viewers sent us photos of the scene, police cars lining the parking lot investigating for hours.
The city’s acting Mayor Terry Murphy told Western Mass News the situation could have had fatal consequences.
“Regardless of what it is, it’s a tragedy people want to settle issues by going out and shooting other people we, need to find a way for all of us to work together,” Murphy said.
“It look like it was a targeted event, but it could’ve ended up getting people that were totally not part of the target incident as well,” Murphy said.
The shooting has other city officials calling for additional help. Mike Sullivan, a candidate for Mayor, told Western Mass News in part,
“This really underscores our need to seek funding for our gang suppression unit and to get more help from the state gang task force,” Sullivan said.
Devin Sheehan, another candidate for Mayor and member of School Committee told Western Mass News anyone with information is expected to speak up to help keep the community safe.
“I think it’s important to keep guns off the street, I think it’s important for people to be aware of their surroundings, aware of what’s going on and it really goes back to the old saying, see something say something,” Sheehan said.
Club House Lounge has declined to comment. The Holyoke Police Department is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.