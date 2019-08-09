Holyoke officials responding to a report of a fire at a home on Linden Street.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are responding to a report of a fire at a residence on Linden Street in Holyoke.

According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to 69 Linden Street around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a fire on the second floor of a residence.

Capt. Cavagnac stated that fire officials are currently en route to the scene and will release more information when it becomes available.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

