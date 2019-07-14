HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department have assisted the Massachusetts State Department of Developmental Services in locating a missing and endangered male.
25-year-old Alejandro Caballero requires constant care and supervision as well as medications which are believed to be unavailable to him at this time.
Holyoke Police reported that he has been missing since July 1st.
He was last seen being dropped off at a family member's home in Holyoke.
He was wearing jeans, a t-shirt and or a hooded sweatshirt.
He is 5'4" tall and approximately 125 pounds.
His hair is short and black, has a small mustache, and brown eyes.
The Holyoke Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating Caballero immediately.
If anyone has seen Caballero or can assist with information regarding this search please contact the Holyoke Police at (413)-322-6900.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
