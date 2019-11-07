HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Holyoke tonight, a meeting is scheduled to discuss the city's five-year development plan.
The meeting, which starts at 5 p.m., will surround the Office of Community Development and a discussion on the city’s needs and priorities.
Next week, the city’s school building committee will meet to look into the next steps it can take after voters shot down a proposed override, which would have completed funding for two new middle schools.
The state would have provided nearly $76 million for the project. That money is no longer available.
The building committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the Dean campus of Holyoke High School.
