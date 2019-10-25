Holyoke officials working to determine cause of Friday morning car fire.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are working to determine what sparked a car fire Friday morning.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, around 10:00 a.m., crews were called to a report of a car fire on the top deck of the Taupier parking garage, which is located in the downtown area of the city.
One 911 caller stated that the windshield of the car had broken and smoke began emitting from the vehicle.
Arriving firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the interior of the car, were able to put the fire out in a short amount of time.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the fire had originated in the, what was described as, passenger compartment of the car.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
