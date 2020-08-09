HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A proposed initiative to bring together Holyoke’s Immaculate Conception, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Jerome parishes into a single multi-cultural faith community was announced at all weekend masses, according to a statement from the Diocese of Springfield.
There was a consensus to move ahead with developing a plan, the statement said, after a meeting in July between diocesan officials, including Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski, apostolic administrator of the Springfield Diocese, clergy and lay leaders of the three parishes.
Rozanski fully endorsed the effort and encouraged continuing the dialogue so that a plan might be ready when his successor is eventually named, the statement said.
“I am so happy to see these parishes take the initiative to develop a plan for their future, one which I am sure will lead to the creation of a new and dynamic faith community in Holyoke,” Rozanski said in the statement.
He said even before a new Springfield Diocese bishop is named, the parishes can begin collaborating and sharing space. As an initial step at the meeting in July, Father Mark Stelzer, administrator of St. Jerome Parish, gave a key to that church to Father Yerick Mendez, pastor of both Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Guadalupe parishes, according to the statement.
The leaders discussed collaboration with nearby Mater Dolorosa School and Our Lady of the Cross Parish, according to the statement. Conventual Franciscan Father Albert Scherer, pastor of Our Lady of the Cross, hosted the July meeting at the St. John Paul II Social Center. Representatives from the Our Lady of the Cross parish and school communities attended.
“With Archbishop Rozanski’s blessing and encouragement we will continue to explore this wonderful opportunity to create a new dynamic and multi-cultural Catholic community, where all will be welcomed,” the announcement said, which was to be read at the all weekend masses. “There clearly are many details to be discussed and acted upon, but the consensus was that we should move ahead.”
