HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Holyoke pawnshop owner is set to face charges for money laundering and the reselling of stolen items.
Prosecutors indicted 48-year-old Mimi Mai in Springfield Federal Court Tuesday afternoon.
Mai owned and operated Ez Exchange and is accused of knowingly purchasing and reselling stolen goods on eBay.
Prosecutors said that she earned more than $2.1 million between 2018 and 2021, and used that to buy property in Florida.
