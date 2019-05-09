HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Holyoke are warning each other about locking their car doors.
They’re sharing home surveillance video, which has caught some suspicious behavior.
Caught on camera on Clarke Street in Holyoke, video obtained by Western Mass News shows a person in a hood walk up to a car door.
He pulls on the door handle, opens the door, looks up into the camera, and walks away.
This is something people on Clarke Street say they are concerned about.
"It is very concerning," local resident Joshua Silva tells us. "I am glad all of my neighbors do have some sort of surveillance."
Joshua Silva says this isn't the first time something like this has happened in his neighborhood.
"There has been," continued Silva. "A few neighbors that have posted on social media that they have seen people walking around our neighborhood late at night."
Neighbors on Clarke Street aren’t the only ones on alert.
Photos sent to Western Mass Mews detail another alleged incident, this time on Sackamore Street.
The owner of one car tells Western Mass News the pair got away before police arrived.
This is one reason why Silva says it’s important to keep your car locked up.
"I make sure I lock it," added SIlva. "I definitely make sure I lock it, because I don’t want anyone going through my stuff."
In the meantime, any suspicious activity should be reported to police.
