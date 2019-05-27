HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are asking for the public's help in identifying a three suspects who allegedly stole from the Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that these thefts all took place within an hour of each other on May 10.
The pictured couple is accused of stealing two pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses, both valued over $500.
The other suspect is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses, which are valued at over $290.
If you recognize any of these suspects, you are urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department Detectives Unit at 413-322-6900.
